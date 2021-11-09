Romania Trade Deficit Widens In September

Romania's trade deficit widened in September, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.131 billion in September from EUR 1.543 billion in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 1.729 billion.

Exports rose 4.6 percent annually in September, after a 23.3 percent growth in August.

Imports gained 11.4 percent yearly in September, after a 21.1 percent rise in the previous month.

For the January to September, period, the trade deficit was EUR 16.74 billion. Exports rose 21.7 percent and imports rose 23.2 percent.

Economic News

