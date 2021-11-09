Lithuania Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In September

Lithuania's trade balance swung to deficit in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 238.5 million in September versus a surplus of EUR 106.6 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 195.4 million.

Exports grew 17.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 20.1 percent rise in August.

Imports surged 31.9 percent yearly in September, after a 32.2 percent growth in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, exports gained 3.2 percent in June and import decreased 0.2 percent.

In the third quarter, trade deficit was 918.1 million. Exports grew 18.0 percent and imports gained 30.0 percent.

