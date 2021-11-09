Slovakia Trade Balance Swings To Deficit

Slovakia's trade balance swing to deficit in September, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 75.8 million in September versus a surplus of EUR 759.7 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade surplus was EUR 125.1 million.

Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 176.3 million.

Exports decreased 5.9 percent annually in September and imports grew 6.5 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 136.1 million in September.

For the January to September period, exports and imports rose by 19.2 percent and 20.9 percent, respectively. Trade surplus was EUR 1.7 billion.

Economic News

