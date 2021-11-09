France Trade Deficit Widens In September

France's external trade deficit increased in September, data from customs office revealed on Tuesday.

The visible trade deficit widened to EUR 6.77 billion from EUR 6.65 billion in August. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 5.69 billion.

Exports decreased 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in September, but advanced 15.4 percent from September 2020.

Likewise, imports dropped 0.5 percent on month. Year-on-year imports were up 13.8 percent.

As a three-month moving average, the balance of foreign trade in goods continued to deteriorate slightly in September, under the effect of the more marked growth in imports. The deficit stood at EUR 6.9 billion.

