Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In September

Portugal's trade deficit widened in September, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.719 billion in September from EUR 1.159 million in the same month last year. In August, the deficit was EUR 1.743 million.

Exports gained 10.3 percent year-on-year in September, after a 16.9 percent rise in August.

Imports grew 17.5 percent annually in September, after a 21.9 percent rise in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports rose 16.4 percent and imports increased 18.5 percent.

