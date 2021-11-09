France Current Account Gap Rises In Q3

France's current account deficit widened in the third quarter largely due to the increase in the visible trade gap, the Bank of France reported Tuesday.

The current account deficit totaled EUR 7.6 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 4.1 billion in the second quarter.

The trade in goods showed a deficit of EUR 18.5 billion, bigger than the second quarter's EUR 13.9 billion deficit. On the other hand, the surplus on services trade increased to EU 10.2 billion from EUR 8.5 billion in the prior quarter.

Primary and secondary income totaled EUR 0.7 billion versus EUR 1.3 billion in the second quarter.

The shortfall on financial account balance rose to -EUR 33.1 billion from -EUR 18.0 billion in the second quarter.

In September 2021, the current account deficit stood at EUR 2.7 billion, a deterioration of EUR 1.3 billion compared to August, data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.