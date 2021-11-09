Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Tuesday morning, with investors reacting to a slew of earnings updates and the data on U.S. producer price inflation.

In earnings news, Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) reported a net loss of $4.5 million or $0.03 per share for the third-quarter of this financial year, compared to net earnings of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) reported net income of $300 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $281 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Nuvei Corp. (NVEI.TO) reported adjusted net income of $62.3 million for the third quarter, compared to $16.5 million a year ago.

Transalta Corporation (TA.TO) reported comparable EBITDA of $381 million for the third quarter, an increase of $125 million or 49% compared to the same period in 2020.

Led by strong gains in stocks from across various sectors, the Canadian market recorded fresh intraday and closing highs on Monday. Continued optimism about growth, and firm commodity prices aided the market's surge.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 100.72 points or 0.47% at 21,556.54 after scaling a new high at 21,585.55.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday despite investor optimism around the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the United States.

Chinese shares ended slightly higher after falling earlier in the day on concerns around Evergrande's debt mountain and its impact on China's financial system. Reports later in the day suggested that the crisis-hit property developer has raised around $145 million (£107m) just before a deadline for a fresh debt interest payment.

European stocks are holding steady near record highs as investors look ahead to U.S inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move on rate hikes.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.34 or 0.41% at $82.27 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $1.40 or 0.08% at $1,826.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.092 or 0.37% at $24.450 an ounce.

