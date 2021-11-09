Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after ending the previous session modestly higher.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the following the recent run to record highs.

Largely upbeat quarterly results contributed to the recent strength on Wall Street, although traders may be looking for the next catalyst as the earnings season starts to wind down.

Economic news may begin to attract increased attention, as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start to begin raising interest rates.

The Fed has announced plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases but signaled that it will not be in a hurry to raise rates.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.

After an early move to the upside, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading session on Monday. The major averages pulled back off their best levels but still managed to end the day modestly higher.

The major averages once again finished the session at new record closing highs. The Dow rose 104.27 points or 0.3 percent to 36,432.22, the Nasdaq inched up 10.77 points or 0.1 percent to 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.17 points or 0.1 percent to 4,701.70.

The modest strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to news that the House of Representatives has passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill, which was approved in a largely party-line 228-206 vote late Friday, now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent upward trend.

A lack of major U.S. economic data also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of reports on producer and consumer prices and consumer sentiment in the coming days.

Steel stocks moved sharply higher on the news of the long-awaited approval of the infrastructure bill, resulting in a 2.6 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Significant strength was also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent gain posted by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The advance by oil service stocks came amid an increase by the price of crude oil.

Semiconductor stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 1.3 percent.

On the other hand, networking stocks came under pressure over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Networking Index down by 1.7 percent.

Utilities stocks also showed a notable move to the downside, with the Dow Jones Utilities Average falling by 1.3 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are inching up $0.08 to $82.01 a barrel after rising $0.66 to $81.93 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after climbing $11.20 to $1,828 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are unchanged.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 112.89 yen compared to the 113.23 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1582 compared to yesterday's $1.1587.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday despite investor optimism around the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the United States.

Chinese shares ended slightly higher after falling earlier in the day on concerns around Evergrande's debt mountain and its impact on China's financial system.

Reports later in the day suggested that the crisis-hit property developer has raised around $145 million (£107m) just before a deadline for a fresh debt interest payment.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 8.37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 3,507, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended up 49.36 points, or 0.2 percent, at 24,813.13.

Japanese shares ended lower for the third straight session, with a stronger yen and some disappointing earnings updates denting sentiment. The Nikkei 225 Index slid 221.59 points, or 0.8 percent, to 29,285.46, while the broader Topix closed 0.8 percent lower at 2,018.77.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries plunged 9.2 percent and Fujikura slumped 6.6 percent on disappointing financial results. Toshiba gave up 2.6 percent after reports it plans to split into three companies as early as 2023.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing tumbled 3.2 percent. Startup investor SoftBank Group jumped 10.5 percent on share buyback news.

Australian markets ended a choppy session lower as gains in the mining sector were offset by losses among banks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index ended the session down 18 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,434.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index dropped 11.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,756.30.

National Australia Bank shares declined 0.8 percent after the lender flagged continuing pressure on lending margins. The other three big banks fell between 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent.

Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum and Santos dropped over 1 percent each, while miners BHP and Fortescue Metals Group climbed 1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively on strong copper prices. Gold miner Newcrest Mining declined 1.6 percent after announcing a deal to acquire Pretium Resources.

Seoul stocks ended marginally higher after a choppy session. The Kospi inched up 2.26 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 2,962.46 amid institutional buying.

Chipmaker SK Hynix added 1.4 percent and biopharmaceutical company Celltrion surged 4.3 percent, while automaker Hyundai Motor gave up 0.9 percent.

Europe

European stocks are turning in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday after ending the previous session at new record closing highs.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

Associated British Foods, which owns the Primark fashion chain, has soared in London after it reported higher profits for the fiscal year September 18 and announced a special dividend.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings have also jumped after the luxury car maker announced that funding has been secured for small modular reactors.

Carrefour has edged up slightly in Paris. The retailer said it now plans to transform into a Digital Retail Company, which places digital and data at the heart of all its operations and its value creation model. The company intends to carry out this profound change by 2026.

Air France KLM shares have also moved to the upside after the United States lifted travel restrictions to several countries.

German agriculture and pharmaceutical firm Bayer has also rallied after it swung to a profit for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Persimmon has fallen. The homebuilder said it expects to deliver a 10 percent increase in new home legal completions in 2021.

Reinsurance group Munich Re has also slumped after it forecast more COVID-19-related losses in its reinsurance than previously expected.

In economic news, official data revealed that Germany exports unexpectedly declined in September.

Exports were down by seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in September versus expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent.

At the same time, imports gained 0.1 percent from August, slower than the economists' forecast of 0.6 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed U.S. producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.6 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected another 0.5 percent increase.

Core producer prices, which exclude prices for food, energy, and trade services, rose by 0.4 percent in October after inching up by 0.1 percent in September. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Compared to the same month a year ago, producer prices in October were up by 8.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed the annual rate of growth in core producer prices accelerated to 6.2 percent from 5.9 percent.

At 9 am ET, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to give opening remarks before a virtual Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance and Central Banking.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is scheduled to speak virtually before the National Association for Business Economics at 11:35 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to participate in a virtual moderated question-and-answer session before an Eau Clare Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Luncheon Town Hall at 1:30 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of General Electric (GE) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies focused on the growth sectors of aviation, healthcare, and energy.

Online gaming platform Roblox (RBLX) is also seeing substantial pre-market strength after reporting better than expected third quarter results.

On the other hand, shares of SmileDirectClub (SDC) are likely to see initial weakness after the teledentistry company reported a wider than expected third quarter loss on revenues that missed analyst estimates.

Digital payments company PayPal (PYPL) may also come under pressure after reporting mixed third quarter results and providing disappointing guidance.

