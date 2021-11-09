Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered just over 4 points or 0.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,525-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation after several days of gains, although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.



The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, plantations and glove makers.



For the day, the index slipped 11.38 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 1,524.03 after trading between 1,520.08 and 1,536.16.



Among the actives, Axiata rose 0.26 percent, while CIMB Group sank 0.99 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.68 percent, Digi.com retreated 1.40 percent, Genting dipped 0.58 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.95 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 2.40 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 0.92 percent, IOI Corporation plunged 2.56 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.80 percent, Maybank and Public Bank both eased 0.25 percent, Maxis declined 1.50 percent, MISC was down 0.29 percent, MRDIY added 0.54 percent, Petronas Chemicals weakened 0.12 percent, PPB Group slid 0.67 percent, Press Metal surrendered 1.67 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.89 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.74 percent, Telekom Malaysia skidded 1.07 percent, Tenaga Nasional slumped 0.62 percent, Top Glove plummeted 2.92 percent and RHB Capital was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and spent the entire session in the re easing from record closing highs.

The Dow skidded 112.24 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 36,319.98, while the NASDAQ lost 95.81 points or 0.60 percent to close at 15,886.54 and the S&P 500 fell 16.45 points or 0.35 percent to end at 4,695.25.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Tuesday amid rising hopes about the outlook for energy demand after the United States lifted travel restrictions to several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $2.22 or 2.7 percent at $84.15 a barrel.

The pullback on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as some traders cashed in on the recent strength in the markets.

Economic news may begin to attract increased attention, as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start to begin raising interest rates. The Fed has announced plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases but signaled that it will not be in a hurry to raise rates.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in October.

