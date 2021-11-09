Australia Building Permits Sink 4.3% In September

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at 18,090.

Permits for private sector houses dropped 16.0 percent on month to 10,168, while permits for private sector dwellings excluding houses jumped 18.1 percent to 7,686.

On a yearly basis, overall permits were up 12.8 percent, permits for private sector houses fell 2.7 percent and private sector dwellings excluding houses surged 47.2 percent.

The value of total building approved fell 11.2 percent in September to A$11.687 billion. The value of non-residential building fell 11.3 percent.

