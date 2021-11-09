China Consumer Prices Climb 1.5% On Year In October

Consumer prices in China were up 1.5 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 0.7 percent gain in September.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent - in line with forecasts and up from the flat reading in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 13.5 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 12.4 percent following the 10.7 percent gain a month earlier.

Economic News

