Asian Markets A Sea Of Red

Asian stock are in a sea of red on Wednesday, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders are concerned around Evergrande's debt mountain and its impact on China's financial system. Traders also digested the data on U.S. producer price inflation and looked ahead to the crucial consumer price inflation data, due later today, for clues about the central bank's likely move with regard to interest rates. Asian Markets closed mixed on Tuesday.

The Australian stock market is slightly lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 above the 7,400 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with gains in gold miners and financial stocks more than offset by weakness in materials and information stocks.

Meanwhile, the domestic situation continues to be a concern, while the country gradually opens up after lifting lockdowns and restrictions in most places. Victoria reported 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 and fourteen deaths on Tuesday, with 15,031 total active cases across Victoria. NSW recorded 216 new local cases and three deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 7.50 points or 0.10 percent to 7,426.70, after hitting a low of 7,425.10 and a high of 7,460.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 14.90 points or 0.19 percent to 7,741.40. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Mineral Resources are losing almost 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are down more than 1 percent each. OZ Minerals is edging down 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Petroleum and Santos are edging down 0.2 percent each, while Oil Search is edging down 0.5 percent and Beach energy is losing more than 1 percent. Origin Energy is edging up 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is gaining more than 1 percent, while Afterpay is losing more than 2 percent, Xero is down almost 1 percent and Appen is declining almost 2 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent, Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent and Westpac is adding more than 1 percent and National Australia Bank rising almost 3 percent.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining more than 1 percent, Resolute Mining is surging almost 5 percent, Newcrest Mining is up almost 1 percent and Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.3 percent, while Gold Road Resources is losing almost 1 percent.



Shares of Pushpay are plunging almost 18 percent after it downgraded its outlook following disappointing half year results.

Shares in Chalice Mining are surging 8.5 percent, rising for a second day after the miner claimed to have found the largest nickel sulphide discovery in recent times and the largest platinum group elements (PGE) deposit in Australian history.

In economic news, the total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, coming in at 18,090. On a yearly basis, overall permits were up 12.8 percent, permits for private sector houses fell 2.7 percent and private sector dwellings excluding houses surged 47.2 percent. The value of total building approved fell 11.2 percent in September to A$11.687 billion. The value of non-residential building fell 11.3 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.737 on Wednesday.

The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index just above the 29,200 level, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as a stronger yen is denting investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 88.46 points or 0.30 percent at 29,197.00, after hitting a low of 29,155.80 earlier. Japanese stocks closed notably lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing 4.5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is flat. Among automakers, Honda is losing more than 1 percent, while Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings is edging down 0.2 percent, Tokyo Electron is losing almost 1 percent and Advantest is declining almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are edging up between 0.2 and 0.4 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Panasonic is gaining more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 2 percent and Canon is edging up 0.3 percent. Sony is flat.

Among the other major losers, Toho Zinc is plunging almost 17 percent, DeNA is sliding more than 12 percent, Credit Saison is slipping almost 10 percent and Yokohama Rubber is losing more than 6 percent, while Mitsubishi Materials and Mitsui Mining & Smelting are declining almost 6 percent each. Kirin Holdings is down more than 5 percent, IHI is down almost 5 percent and Pacific Metals is falling more than 4 percent, while Keisei Electric Railway, Nippon Sheet Glass and Takara Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, Nexon is soaring more than 14 percent, Nissan motor is surging almost 8 percent, NTT Data is gaining 6 percent and Tokyu is gaining almost 4 percent, while Resona Holdings and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 112 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, China is plunging 1.5 percent and Hong Kong is sliding 1.3 percent, while New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Indonesia are all lower by between 0.1 and 0.9 percent each.

On Wall Street, stocks gave back some ground during trading on Tuesday after trending higher over the past several sessions. The major averages pulled back off yesterday's record closing highs, although selling pressure remained relatively subdued.

The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day but still closed in negative territory. The Dow fell 112.24 points or 0.3 percent to 36,319.98, the Nasdaq slid 95.81 points or 0.6 percent to 15,886.54 and the S&P 500 dropped 16.45 points or 0.4 percent to 4,685.25.

The major European markets all also moved lower over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Tuesday amid rising hopes about the outlook for energy demand after the United States lifted travel restrictions to several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $2.22 or 2.7 percent at $84.15 a barrel.

