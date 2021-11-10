European Economics Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer price data from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer prices for October. Economists expect consumer price inflation to rise to 4.5 percent, as initially estimated, from 4.1 percent in September.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for October. Inflation is seen easing to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent in September.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices from the Czech Republic and industrial production from Austria are due. The Czech inflation is expected to rise to 5.5 percent in October from 4.9 percent in September.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial output data for September. Economists forecast production to fall 0.1 percent on month, following August's 0.2 percent decrease.

