Dutch Industrial Production Rises In September

Dutch industrial production increased for the seventh consecutive month in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew 10.9 percent year-on-year in September, after a 9.4 percent rise in August. Output increased for the seventh month in a row.

Nearly three quarters of all classes in industry produced more in September. Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 61.0 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent in September.

