Romania Inflation Increases More Than Expected

Romania's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in October, the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 7.9 percent in October from 6.3 percent in September. Prices were forecast to climb 7.5 percent. This was the highest inflation in more than a decade.

Food prices advanced 5.03 percent and non-food prices increased 1.51 percent annually in October. Services prices were up 3.96 percent.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 1.78 percent in October.

EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 6.5 percent in October from 5.2 percent in September. On month, the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.32 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.