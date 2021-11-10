Turkey Jobless Rate Falls In September

Turkey's jobless rate decreased in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 11.1 percent in September from 12.0 percent in August.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 11.5 percent in September from 12.8 percent in the same month last year. In August, unemployment rate was 11.8 percent.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 3.794 million in September from 3.954 million in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 21.5 percent in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.