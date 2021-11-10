Denmark Inflation Highest Since July 2011

Denmark's consumer price inflation increased in October, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.2 percent increase in September. This was the highest increase since July 2011.

Prices for housing, electricity and heat rose the most by 4.4 percent in October and those of transport rose 7.1 percent.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 4.0 percent and those of restaurant and hotels increased by 3.1 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, rose to 1.4 percent in October from 1.3 percent in September.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 3.2 percent in October, following a 2.4 percent growth in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in October.

Economic News

