Austria Production Index Growth Slows In September

Austria's production index rose at a softer pace in September, as industrial production increased and construction output decreased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The production index increased 3.3 percent year-on-year in September, after 7.8 percent rise in August.

Industrial production gained 4.6 percent annually in September, while construction output declined 0.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index declined 2.3 percent in September, after a 1.2 percent fall in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 2.5 percent in September and construction output declined 1.8 percent.

Economic News

