Italy Industrial Production Rises In September

Italy's industrial production rose in September after falling in the previous month, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew 0.1 percent monthly in September, after a 0.3 percent rise in August. Economists' forecast a fall of 0.1 percent.

Among components, energy output gained 1.3 percent monthly in September and consumer goods rose 3.3 percent. Intermediate goods output increased 0.9 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial output rose 4.4 percent in September, after 0.1 fall percent in July.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 4.5 percent in September, after a 2.9 percent growth in the prior month.

