Greece Inflation Rises; Industrial Production Growth Eases

Greece's consumer prices increased in October, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production growth eased in September, separate report from the statistical office revealed.

The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.2 percent increase in September.

Prices for housing grew 11.7 percent annually in October and transport gained 9.2 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in October, after a 2.4 percent growth in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production grew 9.7 percent annually in September, after a 10.0 percent gain in August.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 9.5 percent in September, after a 13.3 percent drop in the prior month.

Economic News

