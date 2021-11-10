Malaysia Permits Use Of Marijuana For Medical Purposes

The Malaysian Government will allow the import and use of cannabis for medical purposes if the marijuana products adhere to government regulations, said the country's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

While giving a written reply to the Parliament on Tuesday, the minister said that the sale of medical cannabis for treatment would be allowed only if there was a valid prescription and can be given to patients only by a registered medical practitioner or licensed pharmacist.

At present in Malaysia, the laws, which regulate cannabis and its by-products are the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Poisons Act 1952 and the Sale of Drugs Act 1952, which do not prohibit the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

As per the law, any products, whether for medical or any other purposes, containing cannabis should be registered with the country's Drug Control Authority, and importers need to have proper licenses and import permits in place.

The health minister said that marijuana sellers who had sufficient scientific evidence that cannabis can be used for medicinal purposes must apply for their products to be studied and evaluated by the Drug Control Authority before it is marketed or used by the public in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Government said that the wholesale trading of cannabis products for medical marijuana purposes could only be done by dealers having a license under the above-mentioned rules and Acts.

If the Malaysia Government okays the plan, then the country would follow in the footsteps of other countries like Thailand, Canada and Uruguay and majority of U.S states in allowing the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

Marijuana can be used for the treatment of chronic pain, nausea, muscle spasms, like those in multiple sclerosis condition, as well as with sleep issues, besides controlling illness like AIDS, anorexia, arthritis, cancer, glaucoma, and migraine. The THC component of cannabis brings down pain and inflammation, while also inducing appetite.

