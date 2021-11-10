New Zealand Food Prices Rise 3.7% On Year In October

Food prices in New Zealand were up 3.7 percent on year in October, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - slowing from 4.0 percent in September.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 9.0 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 2.3 percent; grocery food prices increased 3.1 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices decreased 1.6 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 5.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, prices tumbled 0.9 percent (-0.1 percent seasonally adjusted).

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices fell 5.9 percent (down 0.2 percent after seasonal adjustment); meat, poultry, and fish prices fell 0.4 percent; grocery food prices were flat (up 0.2 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 1.6 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.4 percent.

