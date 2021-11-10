Japan Producer Prices Climb 1.2% In October

Producer prices in Japan were up 1.2 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - accelerating from the 0.3 percent increase in September.

On a yearly basis, producer prices spiked 8.0 percent - up from 6.3 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were up 2.1 percent on month and 13.7 percent on year in October, the bank said, while import prices spiked 4.1 percent on month and 38.0 percent on year.

The foreign exchange rate was up 2.7 percent on month.

Economic News

