Australian Market Significantly Lowerv

The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,300 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street as US inflation surges the highest in 31 years. Weakness in and energy stocks is partially offset by strength in mining and financial stocks.

The market dropped further after the release of data that showed the unemployment rate climbed higher than expected in October.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 87.70 points or 1.22 percent to 7,334.40, after hitting a low of 7,333.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 76.00 points or 0.98 percent to 7,661.40. Australian ended slightly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are gaining more than 1 percent each, while OZ Minerals is adding more than 2 percent, Mineral Resources is up almost 4 percent and Fortescue Metals is surging 5.5 percent.

Oil stocks are lower. Origin Energy is losing more than 1 percent, Beach Energy is down almost 3 percent and Oil Search is slipping more than 2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are declining 2.5 percent each.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is declining more than 1 percent, while Westpac and ANZ Banking are flat.



In the tech space, Xero and Zip are losing 3.5 percent each, while WiseTech Global is down almost 2 percent and Afterpay is declining more than 1 percent. Appen is gaining almost 2 percent.



Gold miners are higher. Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 4 percent, Newcrest Mining is adding almost 2 percent, Evolution Mining is rising almost 3 percent, Northern Star Resources is up more than 3 percent and Resolute Mining is surging almost 6 percent.

Shares in Nine Entertainment are gaining more than 4 percent after it upgraded the earnings outlook for its publishing division as the advertising market continues to grow.

In economic news, the jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That was well above expectations for 4.8 percent and up from 4.6 percent in September. The participation rate increased to 64.7 percent, shy of expectations for 64.9 percent but still up from 64.5 percent a month earlier.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.732 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Wednesday extending the pullback seen in the previous session. The major averages continued to give back ground after ending Monday's trading at record closing highs.

The major averages all closed firmly in the red, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq underperformed its counterparts. While the Nasdaq tumbled 263.84 points or 1.7 percent to 15,622.71, the S&P 500 slid 38.54 points or 0.8 percent to 4,646.71 and the Dow fell 240.04 points or 0.7 percent to 36,079.94.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak after data showed an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $2.81 or 3.3 percent at $81.34 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis