European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts from the UK and economic forecast from EU are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade reports. The is expected to expand 1.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slower than the 5.5 percent growth in the second quarter.

The UK visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 14.3 billion in September compared to GBP 14.9 billion shortfall in August.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes economic bulletin.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to release Autumn 2021 Economic Forecast.

At 6.00 am ET, consumer price figures are due from Ireland and Portugal.

