Turkey Current Account Surplus Rises In September

Turkey's current account surplus increased in September, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

The current account surplus increased to $1.652 billion in September from $814 million in August. Economists had forecast a surplus of $1.7 billion.

The goods trade deficit increased to $1.023 billion in September, while the services surplus fell to $3.674 billion.

Gold and energy excluded current account indicated $5.581 billion surplus, which was observed as $3.27 billion surplus in the same month of the previous year.

Under services, travel item recorded a net inflow of $2.983 billion in September.

The primary income account posted a net outflow of $1.037 million in September, while the secondary income account surplus was $38.00 million.

The capital account deficit was $2.0 million in September. The financial account registered a deficit of $2.183 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.