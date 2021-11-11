Sweden Unemployment Rate Falls In October

Sweden's unemployment rate declined in October, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.57 percent in October from 3.69 percent in September.

The registered jobless rate decreased to 7.3 percent in October from 8.8 percent in the previous year. In September, unemployment rate was 7.35 percent.

The number of registered unemployed declined to 377,011 in October from 455,020 in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, declined to 9.3 percent in October from 12.1 percent in last year.

