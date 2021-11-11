Portugal Inflation Rises As Estimated

Portugal's consumer prices inflation rose as estimated in October, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent yearly in October, following a 1.5 percent increase in September, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 1.1 percent yearly in October, following a 0.9 percent gain in the previous month. In the initial estimate, core inflation was 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.5 percent in October, after a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month, as initially estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 1.8 percent annually in October, following a 1.3 percent growth in the prior month, as estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, HICP gained 0.4 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month, as estimated.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.