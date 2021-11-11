South Africa Manufacturing Output Growth Slows In September

South Africa's manufacturing output increased at a softer pace in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output gained 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, after a 1.9 percent growth in August. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent fall.

The largest positive contributions came from wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing, basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, food and beverages, and motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 3.8 percent in September, after a 7.1 percent rise in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.

During the three months ended in September, manufacturing output declined 3.9 percent, following a 6.4 percent fall in the preceding period.

