Elon Musk Sells $5 Bln Of Tesla Stock To Meet Tax Obligations

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla Inc., has sold around $5 billion worth shares in the luxury electric car maker, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk sold 934,000 shares worth over $1.1 billion, while his trust sold more than 3.5 million shares worth over $3.88 billion.

The stake sale is expected to cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. He exercised options to buy over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each.

The sale comes days after majority of participants in a poll among Musk's Twitter followers voted to favor a sale of 10 percent of his stake in Tesla. The poll was conducted after Musk asked his 62.7 million Twitter followers for their opinion about the stake sale. He also said he would abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes.

Meanwhile, the forms filed with the SEC revealed that a portion of share sale was automatically effected as part of a pre-arranged trading plan adopted in September, ahead of the Twitter poll, to sell options that expire next year. However, the sale of the remainder of the shares were not scheduled.

In an earlier tweet, Musk, who is Tesla's major shareholder, had said, "Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock."

Following the Twitter poll over the weekend, Tesla shares had lost more than 15 percent over Monday and Tuesday, but regained more than 4 percent on Wednesday. The stock had closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share. Today, the stock is gaining around 3 percent further in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq at $1,098.81.

Following the stake sale, Musk still holds more than 166 million shares of Tesla, majority of which he owns since the company's initial public offering in 2010. He was awarded options in 2012 for 22.8 million shares at a strike price of $6.24 per share as part of a compensation plan.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk, with a total net worth of $338 billion, is the richest man on Earth. Majority of his wealth is from Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker with a stock market valuation of more than $1 trillion.

