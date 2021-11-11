World Market Trends At 7 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Global markets recovered modestly from Wednesday's inflation-led turmoil. Asian stocks finished mixed. European stocks are mostly in positive territory. American stock futures point to a recovery. Dollar Index dropped after rising to a multi-month high. Bond yields dropped from Wednesday's highs. Mounting pressure on the U.S. govt to release more strategic oil reserves to arrest prices and combat inflation as well as U.S.EIA data showing increase in inventories, quelled crude prices. Gold showed bullish momentum as it rallied despite the surging Dollar and high bond yields. Cryptocurrencies retreated after Wednesday's fresh surge, post the release of inflation numbers. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading 3 percent below the all-time-high levels hit on Wednesday.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 36,140.80, up 0.17%

S&P 500 at 4,665.30, up 0.40%

Germany's DAX at 16,080.95, up 0.08%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,367.70, up 0.38%

France's CAC 40 at 7,047.09, up 0.03%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,345.85, down 0.07%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,277.86, up 0.59%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,381.90, down 0.57%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,532.79, up 1.15%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,247.99, up 1.01%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1474, down 0.03%

GBPUSD at 1.3407 down 0.05%

USDJPY at 113.92, up 0.02%

AUDUSD at 0.7306, down 0.0.27%

USDCAD at 1.2559, up 0.56%

Dollar Index at 94.95, up 0.11%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.570%, up 0.76% (Nov 10)

Germany at -0.2565%, down 3.85%

France at 0.104%, down 5.05%

U.K. at 0.9070%, down 1.95%

Japan at 0.066%, up 0.00%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (December) at $80.50, down 1.03%

Brent Oil Futures (January) at $81.94 down 0.85%

Gold Futures (December) at $1,867.35, up 1.03%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $65,000.21, down 2.69%

Ethereum at $4,707.47, down 0.91%

Binance Coin at $628.54, down 4.11%

Solana at $239.59, down 0.65%

Cardano at $2.12, down 5.10%

