Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory Around Noon

After a firm start and a subsequent fall from higher levels, the Canadian market rebounded Thursday morning and remains fairly well placed in positive territory a little past noon.

Healthcare and materials shares are up with strong gains. Several stocks from information and energy sections are also notably higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 141.65 points or 0.65% at 21,603.58, after climbing to a new high of 21,621.06.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up 3%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), up 5.4%, tops the list of gainers in the section. Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are gaining 4.3 to 5%. Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) is rising 2.1% and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is advancing 1.8%.

The Capped Materials Index is climbing 2.6%. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) is up 8.25%, Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is rising 7.25%, Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO) is up 6.7% and Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) is moving up 6.25%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) and Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO) are up 5 to 6%.

Among information technology stocks, Viq Solutions (VQS.TO) is up 8.7%. Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) is rising 5.4%, while CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Telus International (TLXT.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are up 2 to 3%.

In the energy section, Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) is gaining 7.5%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are up 2.3 to 4%.

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (CTC.TO) announced a 10.6% increase in its annual dividend to C$5.20 per share from C$4.70. The company also said it intends to repurchase up to C$400 million of its class A shares, in excess of the amount required for antidilutive purposes, by the end of fiscal 2022. The stock is gaining about 1.6%.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA.TO) said its net loss decreased to $2.8 million, or $0.03 per share in the second-quarter, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the same quarter last year. The stock is currently hovering around its previous closing price.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO) reported net income of US$2,722 for the quarter ended 30 September 2021, compared to $542 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The is down nearly 1%.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) shares are down nearly 7% after the company reported third quarter net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per share for the comparative period in the prior year.

