Hong Kong GDP Data Due On Friday

Hong Kong will on Friday release final Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.1 percent on quarter and 5.4 percent on year after slipping 0.9 percent on quarter and climbing 7.6 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will see November's inflation forecast; in October, consumer prices were called 3.6 percent higher on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.