VA Clashes With Congress On Cannabis Research

Since the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the number of veterans has shot up rapidly in the country, and the number of patients suffering from chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder will also hit the rising curve very soon. But the Veterans Affairs Bureau continues to shy away from putting in more research into the therapeutic effects of cannabis to treat the patients, despite pressure from the administration.



VA physicians cannot prescribe any usage of medical cannabis, even in the 36 states where they are legal, because cannabis is still classed as a Schedule 1 drug, which means, it has no positive medical features. Despite multiple research proving that cannabis has certain chemical faculties that help ease the pain which a considerable number of veterans use.



Staci Gruber, director of the Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery program at McLean Hospital and an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, said, "The very populations who have the greatest need are often the ones who are the most understudied."



Last week a House Committee passed a bill, sponsored by Rep. Lou Correa, that said that the VA will be required to conduct clinical trials to find out the therapeutic properties of marijuana. The vote ended 18-11 as all Democrats voted for and all Republicans voted against the legislation.



The rule, known as the VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act makes sure that the VA regularly conducts research on the therapeutic properties of marijuana as a cure for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and chronic pain.



The VA opposed the legislation in the hearing saying that it will be difficult to conduct the researches under the terms of the legislation but the committee reiterated that the VA has not taken any initiative till now, so the bill will prevail.



"We simply must equip VA and its healthcare providers with scientific guidance about the potential impacts, benefits and/or dangers of cannabis used to treat chronic pain and PTSD," said committee chair Rep. Mark Takano, ahead of the vote. "The VA tells us that it is monitoring smaller research projects on cannabis outside VA. This really is not sufficient."



The chief sponsor of the bill, Rep. Correa said, "The VA keeps saying, 'We have the authority, we don't need you to micromanage us.’ But we do — because they're not doing their job." VA stated in its testimony, "The proposed legislation is redundant to the extent that VA is already examining risks and benefits of cannabis in treating PTSD and chronic pain. For these reasons, VA does not support this proposed legislation."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News