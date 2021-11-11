South Korea Export Prices Rise 1.6% In October

Export prices in South Korea were up 1.6 percent on month in October, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - after rising 1.2 percent in September.

On a yearly basis, export prices jumped 25.3 percent, accelerating from 20.4 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 0.4 percent on month and gained 14.1 percent on year, while manufactured products gained 1.6 percent on month and 25.3 percent on year/

Import prices advanced 4.8 percent on month and 35.8 percent on year.

Individually, prices for raw materials rose 10.1 percent on month and 88.5 percent on year, while intermediate goods were up 3.3 percent on month and 28.4 percent on year, capital goods rose 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year and consumer goods were up 0.8 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year.

