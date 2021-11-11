New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam - BusinessNZ

The manufacturing sector in New Zealand accelerated in October, the latest survey from BusinessNZ showed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 54.3.

That's up from 51.4 in September and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production (54.0), employment (52.1), new orders (53.9), finished stocks (54.9) and deliveries (59.9) all were in expansion territory.

"Even though October's reading is above average, we'd classify it more in the realm of some recovery from a large hit rather than an indication of outright strength," BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.