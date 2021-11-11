South Korea Bourse Expected To Halt Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,925-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, with support from technology and oil stocks. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the oil and stocks, while the financials were mixed and the chemical companies offered support.

For the day, the index dipped 5.25 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 2,924.92 after trading between 2,903.72 and 2,925.19. Volume was 563 billion shares worth 13.3 trillion won. There were 630 decliners and 215 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial lost 0.53 percent, while KB Financial and POSCO both rose 0.18 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.26 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.43 percent, LG Electronics lost 1.67 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.92 percent, Naver tumbled 1.81 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.44 percent, Lotte Chemical advanced 0.95 percent, S-Oil skidded tanked 1.84 percent, SK Innovation sank 0.89 percent, KEPCO surrendered 1.72 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.68 percent, Kia Motors skidded 1.87 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday and remained that way, while the Dow opened in the red and closed under pressure.

The Dow dropped 158.71 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 35,921.23, while the NASDAQ advanced 81.58 points or 0.52 percent to close at 15,704.28 and the S&P 500 rose 2.56 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,649.27.

The rebound by the NASDAQ and S&P 500 came as some traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels after the drop on Tuesday and Wednesday dragged the major averages down well off Monday's record closing highs.

A notable decline by shares of Disney (DIS) weighed on the Dow, with the giant slumping by 7.1 percent after its Q3 numbers missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

But overall trading activity was subdued as some traders stuck to the sidelines amid the Veterans Day holiday. While the stock markets were open as usual on the day, banks, federal offices and the bonds markets all remained closed.

Crude oil futures settled higher on as traders weighed global energy demand and supply prospects. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.25 or 0.3 percent at $81.59 a barrel.

