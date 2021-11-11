Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Friday

The Thai stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the of the two-day slide in which it had given up less than a single point. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,630-point plateau and it may see additional support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, with support from technology and oil stocks. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials were offset by weakness from the energy producers.

For the day, the index was up 1.97 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,632.44 after trading between 1,626.80 and 1,634.44. Volume was 25.777 billion shares worth 63.501 billion baht. There were 968 decliners and 712 gainers, with 516 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.26 percent, while Thailand Airport sank 0.75 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 0.78 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.66 percent, Bangkok Expressway skidded 1.10 percent, BTS Group declined 1.03 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.40 percent, Delta Electronics spiked 2.58 percent, Gulf added 0.60 percent, IRPC lost 0.49 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.68 percent, Krung Thai Bank advanced 0.85 percent, Krung Thai Card rose 0.45 percent, PTT Oil & Retail rallied 2.86 percent, PTT retreated 1.30 percent, PTT Exploration and Production surrendered 0.83 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 1.60 percent, SCG Packaging gained 0.40 percent, Siam Commercial Bank improved 0.38 percent, Siam Concrete increased 0.76 percent, TTB Bank accelerated 1.71 percent and True Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday and remained that way, while the Dow opened in the red and closed under pressure.

The Dow dropped 158.71 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 35,921.23, while the NASDAQ advanced 81.58 points or 0.52 percent to close at 15,704.28 and the S&P 500 rose 2.56 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,649.27.

The rebound by the NASDAQ and S&P 500 came as some traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels after the drop on Tuesday and Wednesday dragged the major averages down well off Monday's record closing highs.

A notable decline by shares of Disney (DIS) weighed on the Dow, with the giant slumping by 7.1 percent after its Q3 numbers missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

But overall trading activity was subdued as some traders stuck to the sidelines amid the Veterans Day holiday. While the stock markets were open as usual on the day, banks, federal offices and the bonds markets all remained closed.

Crude oil futures settled higher on as traders weighed global energy demand and supply prospects. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.25 or 0.3 percent at $81.59 a barrel.

