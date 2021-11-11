Higher Open Predicted For China Stock Market

The China stock market rebounded on Thursday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 15 points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,530-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, with support from technology and oil stocks. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property socks and resource companies.

For the day, the index spiked 40.32 points or 1.15 percent to finish at 3,532.79 after trading between 3,482.83 and 3,534.20. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 27.70 points or 1.14 percent to end at 2,457.78.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.87 percent, while Bank of China climbed 0.99 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.86 percent, China Merchants Bank soared 4.33 percent, Bank of Communications jumped 1.53 percent, China Life Insurance rallied 2.49 percent, Jiangxi Copper gathered 1.44 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) perked 1.30 percent, Yanzhou Coal surged 4.88 percent, PetroChina lost 0.62 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.49 percent, Anhui Cement accelerated 5.86 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.79 percent, Huaneng Power plunged 4.39 percent, Gemdale and Poly Developments both skyrocketed by the 10 percent daily limit, China Vanke gained 9.54 percent and Beijing Capital Development was up 3.00 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday and remained that way, while the Dow opened in the red and closed under pressure.

The Dow dropped 158.71 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 35,921.23, while the NASDAQ advanced 81.58 points or 0.52 percent to close at 15,704.28 and the S&P 500 rose 2.56 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,649.27.

The rebound by the NASDAQ and S&P 500 came as some traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels after the drop on Tuesday and Wednesday dragged the major averages down well off Monday's record closing highs.

A notable decline by shares of Disney (DIS) weighed on the Dow, with the giant slumping by 7.1 percent after its Q3 numbers missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

But overall trading activity was subdued as some traders stuck to the sidelines amid the Veterans Day holiday. While the stock markets were open as usual on the day, banks, federal offices and the bonds markets all remained closed.

Crude oil futures settled higher on as traders weighed global energy demand and supply prospects. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.25 or 0.3 percent at $81.59 a barrel.

