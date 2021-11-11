Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Firm Note

Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Friday after reports that SoftBank, which is among prominent investors in the Indian tech start-up ecosystem, may invest another $5-10 billion in India next year, if it finds the right opportunities.

Earnings will be in focus, with Tata Steel and NMDC posting strong earnings, while Zee Entertainment's profit missed analyst estimates.

Coal India, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, NALCO and ONGC are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings results later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell about 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively on Thursday to extend losses for a third straight session, while the rupee fell by 18 paise to close at 74.52 against the dollar.

Asian were mostly higher this morning after a major Communist Party meeting ended with a resolution paving the way for President Xi Jinping to potentially rule for life.

U.S. Treasuries extended a selloff and the U.S. dollar headed for its best week in almost five months against major peers on concerns about high inflation and the prospect of faster monetary-policy tightening, while gold and Bitcoin held gains.

Oil prices were subdued in Asian trade after OPEC cut it world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as inflation worries persisted and some traders struck to the sidelines amid the Veterans Day holiday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent and the S&P 500 finished marginally higher, while the Dow eased 0.4 percent as Disney reported disappointing earnings.

European stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday as China Evergrande Group averted another default and reports suggested that Beijing could moderate its tough stance on the beaten-down property sector.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.3 percent. The German DAX edged up marginally, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

