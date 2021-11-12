European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from the euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes quarterly GDP data. The Mainland-Norway is forecast to grow 1.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter after rising 1.4 percent in the second quarter.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss producer and import prices for October. Prices had increased 4.5 percent annually in September.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases revised consumer price data. According to initial estimate, consumer price inflation eased to 5.5 percent in October from 4.0 percent in September.

At 4.00 am ET, Poland's flash GDP data is due. Economists forecast the to grow 1.8 percent sequentially after rising 2.1 percent in the second quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for September. Production is expected to fall 0.5 percent on month, following a 1.6 percent decline in August.

