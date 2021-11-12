Finland Current Account Surplus Rises In September

Finland's current account surplus increased in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The current account surplus rose to 1.146 billion in September from EUR 389 million in August.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 678 million versus a deficit of EUR 60 million in the previous month.

The services trade logged a deficit of EUR 216 million in September.

The primary income account showed a surplus of EUR 876 million, while the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 193 million.

On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 5.6 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.