Turkey Industrial Production Growth Slows; Retail Sales Remain Stable

Turkey's industrial production growth eased and retail sales remained unchanged in September, data from Turkstat showed on Friday.

Industrial production increased 8.9 percent annually in September, following a 14.0 percent rise in August.

Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 7.9 percent annually in September and manufacturing output grew 9.7 percent. Electricity, gas, steam output rose 1.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production declined 1.5 percent in September, after a 5.6 percent growth in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 15.9 percent yearly in September, same as seen in August.

Sales of non-food sales increased 24.2 percent annually in September and automotive fuel sales grew 7.4 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco gained 6.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 1.2 percent in September, following a 0.9 percent growth in the preceding month.

