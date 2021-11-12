Romania Industrial Production Falls In September

Romania's industrial production declined in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 2.0 percent month-on-month in September.
Manufacturing output decreased 2.1 percent monthly in September and electricity declined 0.9 percent.
Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying grew 0.1 percent
On a yearly basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 3.2 percent in September.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 10.5 percent monthly in September and declined 4.0 percent from a year ago.
