Swiss Producer And Import Prices Increase In October

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Producer and import prices rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in October.

The producer price index increased 3.1 percent annually in October and import prices accelerated 9.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.6 percent in October.

Prices for petroleum products, petroleum and natural gas as well as metal products in particular were higher in October, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices grew 3.5 percent yearly in October and rose 0.9 percent from a month ago.

