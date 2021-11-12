Hungary Industrial Production Falls As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production dropped in September as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production dropped a working-day adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in September, after a 0.5 percent rise in August, as estimated.

The industrial production volume decreased 2.3 percent yearly in September, in line with initial estimate.

The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in October. The largest contribution came from manufacture of electrical equipment.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.3 percent in September, following 2.9 percent decline in the preceding month, as initially estimated.

