Eurozone Industrial Production Falls Less Than Expected In September

Eurozone industrial output dropped less than expected in September, data released by Eurostat showed on Friday.

Industrial production dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.7 percent decline seen in August. Economists had forecast a monthly decline of 0.5 percent.

Among main industrial grouping, non-durable consumer goods posted the biggest growth of 1 percent, followed by the 0.5 percent rise in durable consumer goods output.



Production of capital goods was down 0.7 percent and intermediate goods output dropped 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, output of energy remained unchanged in September.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 5.2 percent from 4.9 percent in the previous month. The rate was expected to ease to 4.1 percent.

Industrial production in the EU27 decreased 0.5 percent on month in September, but expanded 5 percent from the same period last year.

