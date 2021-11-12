India Inflation Accelerates In October

India's consumer price inflation accelerated in October, after slowing in September, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.48 percent year-on-year following a 4.35 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast inflation to slow further to 4.32 percent.



In August, the CPI inflation was 5.30 percent.



In October 2020, inflation was 7.61 percent.



The food price inflation climbed to 0.85 percent from 0.68 percent in the previous month.

Clothing and footwear prices rose 7.53 percent annually. Fuel and light prices increased 14.35 percent, faster than in the previous month.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 1.41 percent after a 0.18 percent gain in September.

The food price index rose 2.58 percent after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

Economic News

