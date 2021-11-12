Major European Markets Close Higher

European stocks closed higher on Friday, as investors shrugged off concerns about inflation and bet on hopes about strong earnings growth and economic recovery.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.3%. France's CAC 40 moved up 0.45% and Germany's DAX edged up 0.07%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.49%. Switzerland's SMI surged up 0.76%.

Among other in Europe, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Turkey closed with moderate gains. Finland edged up marginally.

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Russia and Spain ended weak.

In the UK market, Burberry Group gained more than 4%. Ocado Group climbed 2.7% and RightMove gained 2.25%. BT Group, Ferguson, Smiths Group, Johnson Matthey, Halma, Bunzl, Auto Trader Group, ITV, Melrose Industries, Next, Smith & Nephew, Barratt Developments, Hargreaves Lansdown and Imperial Brands gained 1 to 2%.

Real estate investment trust Land Securities Group shares found support after after the company announced the sale of Harbour Exchange to Blackstone European Property Income Fund for 196.5 million pounds.

AstraZeneca plunged nearly 7% after its quarterly operating profit missed consensus estimate.

Darktrace shed about 4.4%. IAG ended 2.85% down, while Whitbread, Evraz and Compass Group shed 2 to 2.4%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Royal Dutch Shell, B&M European Value Retail, ICH, Lloyds Banking Group, Fresnillo, BP and Royal Dutch Shell also closed notably lower.

In the French market, Renault gained more than 3.5% after Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the stock.

Valeo and Faurecia also gained more than 3%. Kering, Hermes International, LVMH, LOreal, Publicis Groupe, STMicroElectronics and Teleperformance also closed with strong gains.

Atos, ArcelorMittal, Air France-KLM, Technip, Accor, Airbus Group and Credit Agricole declined sharply.

In Germany, Vonovia, Zalando, Continental, Merck, Infineon Technologies, Covestro, Volkswagen and Puma gained 1 to 2%.

Deutsche Telekom gained 2% after raising its EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2021.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen gained about 1.2% after the firm reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the current fiscal after posting a rise in its Funds From Operations for the nine-month period ended in September.

Siemens, RWE, SAP and MTU Aero Engines lost 1 to 2%.

Swiss luxury group Richemont rallied sharply after the company said said higher sales, a higher gross profit and good cost control have resulted in a six-month operating profit of 1.95 billion euros, up by 331% over the prior-year period.

In economic news, Eurozone industrial output dropped 0.2% month-on-month, slower than the 1.7% decline seen in August, data from Eurostat showed. Economists had forecast a monthly decline of 0.5%.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 5.2% from 4.9% in the previous month. The rate was expected to ease to 4.1%.

Industrial production in the EU27 decreased 0.5% on month in September, but expanded 5% from the same period last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com