Scottish Medical Board Approves Three Cancer Drugs

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has given the green signal to three new cancer drugs in Scotland, for routine use. The drugs, namely Atezolizumab (Tecentriq), Osimertinib (Tagrisso), and Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) have been accepted for the NHS in Scotland by Scott Muir, the vice-chairman of the consortium.

Referring to one drug, Selpercatinib (Retevno) which was initially set to be used for adults with a type of advanced non-small cell lung cancer, but later rejected, Muir stated "We were unable to accept Selpercatinib as the evidence provided by the company was not strong enough to satisfy the committee of its cost-effectiveness."

He also said, "For patients who have had surgery for non-small cell lung cancer, Osimertinib offers the potential to live disease-free for a longer period of time," he said.

However, all Scottish boards have the provision for considering an appeal, regarding the use of Selpercatinib if it is thought necessary by the patient's healthcare professionals.

Expression his consent about the first two approved drugs, Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and Osimertinib (Tagrisso), both of which are capable of treating adults with non-small cell lung cancer, though in different ways and on particular types of cancers, David Ferguson, public affairs manager for Cancer Research UK in Scotland, said the acceptance of the drugs "will be warmly welcomed by patients and their families".

He further added, "Both drugs improve overall survival for non-small cell lung cancer. They showed significant potential in clinical trials as the first treatment option for some aggressive forms of lung cancer. Targeted treatments like these drugs are the way forward to helping more people survive cancer," he said.

"Today's approvals bring personalized medicine for lung cancer one step closer and gives patients new treatment options which will help them spend more time with loved ones."

The third drug, Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has been deemed useful for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, in patients of the age of three or older, when other treatment options have failed.

According to a study, the use of pembrolizumab has shown better results at slowing down the rate of worsening of cancer than that of brentuximab Vedotin, one of the leading treatments used to treat Hodgkin lymphoma at the moment.

"Pembrolizumab will provide another treatment for patients living with Hodgkin lymphoma that is generally well-tolerated," Ferguson quoted.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News